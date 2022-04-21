MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant are still searching for a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home from school.

He is described as a white male, 5’11” and 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen McKeever, or know where he may be, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or email Detective Sergeant Dan Eckert at DEckert@tompsc.com.