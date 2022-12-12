CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about a plan to develop Union Pier in Downtown Charleston as developers presented early plans and renderings to the city’s planning commission Monday.

The main goal is to increase access to the waterfront in the area using interconnected walkways. Plans also include housing, restaurants, shops, parks, and more.

“All of the things that go into a great urban neighborhood,” said Jacob Lindsey, a representative of the project developer, Lowe.

The 70-acre area will be a mixed-use urban neighborhood, according to Lindsey.

Below are some early sketches of the vision for the project based on the Master Plan provided by Lowe. You can see the whole thing here.

At Monday’s informational session for planning commission members, Lindsey shared how the development would be built to reduce flooding, include greenspaces, and preserve the area’s history. The Rice Mill facade still stands on the grounds and the Mosquito Fleet, a group of African-American fishermen who provided Charleston with fresh fish and seafood for two centuries, used the waterfront near Union Pier for their operations.

During public input sessions over the summer, these topics were some of the most highly mentioned. That’s why Lindsey says they are being taken into consideration.

Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability for the City of Charleston says it’s an exciting opportunity to build at Union Pier because there aren’t many large open spaces on the waterfront left in the city.

“You don’t have a lot of opportunities like this. There’s just not that many of these types of sites available. I am very optimistic and hopeful we will get a plan the community can endorse and embrace,” said Summerfield.

Beginning in the new year, Lowe will begin creating a more concrete plan to present to the planning commission and city council in April.

It will include updated maps, building details, road alterations, design plans, and more.

The development is a collaboration between Lowe, the South Carolina Ports Authority, and the City of Charleston.