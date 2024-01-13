NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center North Charleston will be hosting a Community Giveback Day in honor of Martin Luther King on Monday.

The Community Resource Center and community partners will be distributing 1,000 bags of groceries, 10,000 diapers and baby needs, 1,000 backpacks and school supplies and 1,500 pieces of winter clothing at the event. The center will also accept applications for free heaters and air conditioners.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was all about uplifting our community,” said Louis L. Smith, Community Resource Center Executive Director. “We are honored to continue his life mission.”

The event will start at 11 a.m. and run until supplies last. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.