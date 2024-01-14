CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) will host a public celebration of Martin Luther King on-site that will feature complimentary admission to the museum and more.

On Monday, Jan. 15 the museum will showcase a variety of vendors, food trucks, music and activities for the youth. The event will be from 12 – 5 p.m. at 14 Wharfside Street in Charleston.

Registration is required to attend and it includes access to the IAAM during pre-selected time slots and the outside celebration at IAAM’s West Yard. The link to register can be accessed here.

Metered parking is available on Concord Street and paid parking is available at the South Carolina Aquarium located at 24 Calhoun Street.