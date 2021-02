HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile vaccine clinic begins Tuesday for rural communities in the Lowcountry.

The first clinic goes from 9:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

The clinic is on a first come, first serve basis for those that fall into Phase 1A. Participants can register Tuesday.

Book drops will be closed at the library due to the vaccination clinic.