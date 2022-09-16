MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Every child dreams of the perfect birthday party, and 7-year-old Elia Ikonomidis is no different.

But for Elia, reaching her seventh birthday was not a guarantee.

At two years old, Elia was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an aggressive type of cancer that targets white blood cells.

For the next three years, Elia’s world was filled with hospital stays, lumbar punctures, and countless rounds of chemotherapy.

Credit: Katie Parker

In addition to the prayers and support of family, friends, and strangers, Elia’s family said the one thing that got her through her treatment: a bowl of queso from Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Elia celebrated her love of queso at the Queso lazy river event held at Whirlin’ Waters back in June and the team at Moe’s Southwest Grill could not help but take notice of the little girl’s enthusiasm.

So, Moe’s decided to give Elia the birthday party of her dreams, complete with a limo ride, face painting, a meeting with her favorite Disney princess Moana, and of course lots and lots of queso.

On Friday, a limo picked Elia and her friends up from Belle Hall Elementary School and escorted her to Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Because Elia was born on Sept. 19–the day before National Queso Day–Moe’s held a ceremony to crown her the first-ever “Queso Queen.”

But the fun does not end there as Elia’s parents had another surprise up their sleeves: a trip to Disney World.

Elia is now in remission!