CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual festival that celebrates African American and Caribbean culture is set to begin next week in Charleston.

The MOJA Arts Festival will kick off with a parade at Marion Square on September 29th and culminates in a day-long event at Hampton Park featuring a tribute performance recognizing Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner on October 9th.

The 11-day festival highlights the many African American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures through myriad events that include visual arts, music, storytelling, theater, food, and more.

“MOJA also includes an active and busy educational outreach component of workshops in the public schools and outreach in community centers,” according to the City of Charleston.

Below is a list of festival highlights as provided by the city. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets online, please click here. Some events are free to attend while the city said others are paid ticketed events at affordable prices.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: