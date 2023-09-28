CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Reggae Block Dance, which is part of the MOJA Arts Festival, has been relocated in anticipation of forecasted high tides Friday.

The event will now be held at Hampton Park on Friday, Sept. 29, according to organizers.

Organizers said the event was moved from Brittlebank Park due to expected inundation along the coastline as a result of the “King Tide.” The tide is expected to peak at or above 8-feet by Saturday morning.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. and features live reggae music, food vendors, and artisan crafts from local artists.

Other MOJA events, including Thursday’s street parade and opening reception, are expected to proceed normally.

For more information, visit www.mojafestival.com.