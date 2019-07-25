Moldy food among the violations at Mount Pleasant restaurant

Kanpai Japanese restaurant on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant was issued a “C” by Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors on July 23.

According to the inspection report, the inspector found moldy and rotten fruit, and moldy cooked food in a food storage container.

The inspector also flagged a violation for shell stock tags, a violation related to food contact surfaces being cleaned and sanitized. Another for having a large container of several fish stored on the floor, and food preparation being done out of a container. Also an open food storage container held under a leak from the ceiling.

Inspectors put a “C” on the front door at Rigos Mexican Grill on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

According to the report dated July 17, hot holding temperatures showed up as the first priority violation.

The inspector also couldn’t find a probe thermometer to measure food temperatures.

The restaurant could also not provide a sanitizing test kit.