CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Wednesday addressed an uptick in drownings across the Lowcountry while offering some advice to prevent these types of deaths.

MUSC said there have been three drownings in the last three weeks. One of those drownings happened in a pool while two others occurred in ponds. Other drownings have occurred this summer in area waterways like the Edisto River and at the beaches.

Health experts say some prevention measures are very simple, like teaching your children at a young age not to go near water unless they are with an adult.

Michelle Zieg lost her son Brayden to a drowning accident in their backyard swimming pool in 2008. It happened when he and a brother were able to get out of the back door – it was only minutes before she realized something was wrong. But that’s all it took.

After the accident, Zieg went in search of support and was shocked to find that many other moms were in a similar situation. She went on to found the “Because of Brayden” organization following that accident, where she advocated for water safety awareness and education.

“I immediately started looking into resources … there were very little resources around in the Charleston area; we live here, by water, by lakes, by retention ponds, by pools, how many of us spend time around the water? Why isn’t this talked about, why hadn’t our pediatrician said something to me, why hadn’t our realtor said something to me,” said Michelle Zieg, co- Founder, Because of Brayden.

Zeig said she wants people to learn from their mistakes. “I believe drowning is preventable, and if we had done the things that we knew now, if we knew then what we know now, I absolutely believe we could have prevented this from happening,” she said.

Her biggest tip for parents: anytime a child is in the water, make sure at least one adult is actively always supervising the swim.