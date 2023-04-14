NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are looking for answers in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager seriously injured.

The crash happened last Friday on North Park Extension, just off Rivers Avenue in front of the Otranto Plaza Shopping Center.

“I am a mother of two and my children are 11 years apart,” said Kristina Parker, the mother of 17-year-old Ramsey Parker.

A police report shows that Ramsey was walking down North Park Extension to his girlfriend’s house around 9:40 p.m. when he was hit from behind.

“He walks the same route, and when he was NAD Road, or the road that goes before Piggly Wiggly Drive, a driver came behind him and hit him on his right side – and they pulled over, gave him a towel, and even called 911, which was awesome.”

But the driver then left the scene in what is believed to be a silver Nissan Sentra with possible front-end damage and a missing driver-side mirror. Police do not yet know who that driver was.

Ramsey suffered several injuries but no broken bones. He’s had surgeries since the collision and remains in the hospital.

Parker said she really wants to know who hit her son.

“You turn yourself in so we can solve this in a compassionate manner,” she pleaded. “Just like you came to my son’s compassionate rescue even though you hit him with your car.”

If you have any information on who the driver of that Sentra was, you are asked to call the North Charleston Police Department, or you can leave anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.