Moncks Corner business collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

New Orleans Firefighters asses damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-owned business in Moncks Corner is collecting supplies for victims impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 storm slammed into the southern Louisiana coast on Sunday, causing extensive damage and brought heavy flooding to much of the state.

Carolina Benchworks, which is located at 224 Carolina Ave in Moncks Corner, is opening as a donation site for supplies to help people affected by Ida.

Items they are collecting includes:

Nonperishable food items

Bottled water

Baby formula

Diapers

Wipes

Toiletries

New clothing

New shoes

Tarps

Generators

Building materials

And any other items that may help anyone in need.

“A little can go a long way. We realize the strain on everyone with what’s been going on in the world right now has been a lot, but these people have been going through the same things and now they may lose everything they have,” business owners said. “If we can help with this small act of kindness, it may change someone’s life in a big way.”

They are accepting donations 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you would like to donate something and are unable to drop it off, you can contact the business online or call them at 843-761-3344 to make arrangements.

Retired law enforcement members, who have experience with disaster relief efforts, will take the supplies to places in need.