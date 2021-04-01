Moncks Corner Farmer’s Market kicks off Thursday afternoon

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Farmer’s Market kicks off with their start to the season Thursday, April 1st.

The farmer’s market will go on April 1st to October 28th for the 2021 season.

Located in the Market Pavilion at the Regional Recreation Complex, 418 East Main St., the market will be open from 3:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Every year the market offers several special event days including live music, food trucks, and children activities.

The schedule for special events happening this year can be found on their website.