CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old Moncks Corner man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison last week after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl-laced tablets.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said the pill was sold as “Roxy,” which they described as a street name for Roxicodone, a pharmaceutical drug that contains oxycodone hydrochloride.

The pill that was sold contained fentanyl and resulted in the death of Matthew Hearne in May 2021, officials said.

Nathan Ott pleaded guilty to violating a section of Title 21, of the Controlled Substances Act.

Information presented during the trial revealed that Hearne was suffering from painful injuries related to a motorcycle crash three weeks before his death. He was found unresponsive by his girlfriend, Victoria Racioppa, who is also charged in the case.

An investigation revealed that Ott “dropped off” what he claimed to be four “Roxy” pills for both Racioppa and Hearne.

“Hearne had run out of his prescription medicine and was seeking to relieve the pain from his injuries,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “He took one of the pills during the evening of May 26, 2021. The autopsy showed that Hearne had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his body, which caused his death.”

Prosecutors stated that Ott knew or should have known that he was selling a deadly product and even continued to sell “Roxy” after Hearne’s death.

“Dealers like Ott, who know they are selling fentanyl-laced pills, show a callous disregard for human life,” said Adair F. Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. “The fentanyl epidemic and the use of opioids is affecting our families, friends, and communities. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue people who push pills and advocate for strong sentences in federal court.”

United States District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Ott to 300 months imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ott is also ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family for $8,000 for funeral and related costs.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, members of the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad and the Berkeley County’s Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell is prosecuting the case.