CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry sports teams are celebrating major wins this week!

The ladies of the Moncks Corner Softball Team won the 2019 Dixie State Softball Tournament Championship Game. They are now heading to the World Series in Louisiana.

Image: Town of Moncks Corner

The North Charleston baseball team will also be representing in the World Series! The boys are gearing up to bring yet another title back to the Lowcountry.

Good luck to both teams!