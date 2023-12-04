MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and vehicle collision that happened Monday afternoon on Highway 52 and Nelson Ferry Road.

Investigators believe the pedestrian stepped out into the driving lane where they were hit by a vehicle.

Afterward, the pedestrian was taken to Trident Medical Hospital by EMS, where they died. The pedestrian was the only person injured from the collision.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

If you have any information, contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.