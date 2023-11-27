COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Moncks Corner woman has been arrested for attempting to allegedly smuggle contraband into MacDougall Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Marqui Cooper, 30, is charged with the distribution of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to an inmate, and criminal conspiracy.

Cooper gave an SCDC inmate, Wille Crumpton Jr., the contraband during visitation at MacDougall Correctional.

Crumpton Jr. was searched by officials after the visit, and officials found a package containing marijuana on Crumpton Jr.

When law enforcement officers went to arrest Cooper, they found that she was in possession of Methamphetamine and determined Cooper had intent to distribute, according to reports from SCDC.

The S.C. Department of Corrections division is prosecuting this case.