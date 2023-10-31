MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Moncks Corner is set for the first Pickin’ in the Corner event on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Visitors on main street can expect to find vintage antiques and upcycled finds, listen to live music and eat from food trucks. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications are currently open for vendor spaces, with prices varying depending on size, and business license fees will be taken.

To apply to a vendor space, visit: https://monckscornersc.gov/special-events/pickin-in-the-corner