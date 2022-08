AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash with injuries has closed two lanes on Highway 17 North in Awendaw.

Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle crash happened on highway 17 at Sewee Road shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Both lanes of Highway 17 North are closed.