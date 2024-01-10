Update: All lanes are reopened.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police responded to a moped crash that shut down part of the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 7:36 p.m. to a moped collision on Savannah Highway near the railroad overpass south of Bonanza Road, said Sgt. Craig Dubose.

The moped driver was the only person involved and injured in the incident. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The road where the accident happened is temporarily closed until a tow truck arrives.