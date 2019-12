CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More affordable housing will be available in Charleston.

A ribbon cutting was held for the Sea Island Apartment Complex.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and Councilmember Marvin Wagner spoke at the event.

The complex has 48 affordable units for low to moderate income level families.

People believe this will help people continue to live in Charleston as housing prices soar.

The Charleston Redevelopment Corporation says this is their first acquisition.