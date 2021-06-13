More flooding closes downtown roadways Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Sunday morning because of flooding.
An area flood advisory is in effect for parts of the peninsula until 10:15 a.m., meaning minor flooding is possible in low lying areas.
Flooding has closed the following roadways:
Ashley Avenue – Tradd and Broad
Bull Street – Barre Street
Calhoun Street – Jonathan Lucas/Smith
Cannon Park and the surrounding area
Chisolm Street – Broad/Tradd
Colonial Street – Broad/Tradd
Crosstown northbound – Ashley/President
Crosstown southbound – Ashley/Spring
East Battery Street – South Battery
Hagood Avenue – Fishburne/Line
Harleston Village and the surrounding areas
King Street at Huger Street
Lockwood Boulevard – Wentworth/Broad
Murray Boulevard – King/E Battery
President Street – Fishburne/Line
Washington Street – Laurens/Hassell
Wentworth Street – Barre Street