More flooding closes downtown roadways Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Sunday morning because of flooding.

An area flood advisory is in effect for parts of the peninsula until 10:15 a.m., meaning minor flooding is possible in low lying areas.

Flooding has closed the following roadways:

Ashley Avenue – Tradd and Broad

Bull Street – Barre Street

Calhoun Street – Jonathan Lucas/Smith

Cannon Park and the surrounding area

Chisolm Street – Broad/Tradd

Colonial Street – Broad/Tradd

Crosstown northbound – Ashley/President

Crosstown southbound – Ashley/Spring

East Battery Street – South Battery

Hagood Avenue – Fishburne/Line

Harleston Village and the surrounding areas

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Boulevard – Wentworth/Broad

Murray Boulevard – King/E Battery

President Street – Fishburne/Line

Washington Street – Laurens/Hassell

Wentworth Street – Barre Street