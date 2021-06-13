More flooding closes downtown roadways Sunday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Sunday morning because of flooding.

An area flood advisory is in effect for parts of the peninsula until 10:15 a.m., meaning minor flooding is possible in low lying areas.

Flooding has closed the following roadways:

Ashley Avenue – Tradd and Broad

Bull Street – Barre Street

Calhoun Street – Jonathan Lucas/Smith

Cannon Park and the surrounding area

Chisolm Street – Broad/Tradd

Colonial Street – Broad/Tradd

Crosstown northbound – Ashley/President

Crosstown southbound – Ashley/Spring

East Battery Street – South Battery

Hagood Avenue – Fishburne/Line

Harleston Village and the surrounding areas

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Boulevard – Wentworth/Broad

Murray Boulevard – King/E Battery

President Street – Fishburne/Line

Washington Street – Laurens/Hassell

Wentworth Street – Barre Street

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

Join our daily newsletter!