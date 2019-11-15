More improvements are on the way for parts of I-26 in the Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you drive along I-26 west of Summerville, there has been a lot of road work there in recent months and years. Even more work is on the way.

You’ve probably noticed a lot of development up and down I-26 from about Summerville to just passed the Volvo exit. Some community leaders are sharing plans are for what is coming next for this corridor.

“Business is going great in Berkeley County, everything is exploding,” said Elaine Morgan, Exe. Dir, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce.

Berkeley County officials say this area is critical because it helps connect businesses here to the port, and through the port, the world.

That is one reason there have been so many projects from Summerville to Ridgeville. Two new interchanges, the Nexton interchange and the Volvo interchange, are now complete. There is also work being done to redo and widen the Jedburg interchange.

Finally, the Highway 27 interchange in Ridgeville will be rebuilt to include a roundabout on either side of the interstate.

“We’ve been meeting in the Lowcountry for years talking about things we need to do. Now is the time because this is not going to slow down,” said Morgan.

Right now, you have the work going on here at Jedburg and next will be the interchange work at Highway 27 in Ridgeville.