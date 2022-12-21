MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the holidays, and state safety officials urge South Carolinians to use extra caution behind the wheel this week.

According to officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), in addition to driving under the influence, speeding and distracted driving are the top causes of crashes on South Carolina roadways.

“When I think about the holiday time, and people ask me what’s the most common thing that you see — my answer is always that I see good people making bad decisions. And those decisions ultimately cost them being behind bars, or cost someone their life,” said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP.

Pye said although there will not be as many cars on the road as there were during Thanksgiving’s peak travel times, roads like I-26, I-95, and 17-A will see increased traffic ahead of the Christmas holiday.

With freezing temperatures expected this weekend, Pye reminds anyone hitting the road to be prepared. Pack items like a jacket, food, and water in your vehicle, keep your phone charged, and make sure you don’t run out of gas.

Pye said SCHP has reported about 130 fewer fatalities so far this year compared to 2021.

Although the number of fatal crashes has fallen significantly in the past 12 months, Pye said SCHP is still working to get the number of deaths on South Carolina roadways down to zero.

