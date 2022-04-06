CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another round of severe weather is expected to impact areas across the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 said scattered strong storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

“A couple of showers to start, but the higher risk of scattered thunderstorms will hold off until this afternoon and evening,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

While the storms the threat of widespread severe weather won’t be as high as Tuesday, some of these storms could produce wind damage, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding.

The timing is between noon and midnight.

