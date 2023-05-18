CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected across the Lowcountry on Thursday.

A flood advisory was issued for portions of Charleston County through 10:00 a.m. It comes as Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says slow-moving thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, and Sullivan’s Island.

“About 1-2″ of rain has fallen with another 1-1.5″ expected through 10:00 a.m.,” Marthers said.

Several inches of rain will fall across the Lowcountry, particularly along the coastline, through Thursday afternoon. Some areas could see as much as 2-5” of rain, which means an elevated risk of flooding.

Expect lesser rain amounts further inland, and northeast wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph for some.

Late afternoon thunderstorms caused flooding in areas around the Charleston peninsula, like Morris Street, and hail around the metro.