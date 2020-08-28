More than 1,000 food boxes distributed in North Charleston on Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.— A drive-thru food distribution was held Friday morning helping those facing financial hardship or unemployment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

More than a thousand boxes of food were loaded into vehicles outside of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church going directly to those who need it most.

The drive-thru distribution, made possible by Lowcountry Food Bank and United Healthcare, is one of many held this year.

Since the pandemic began in March, the Lowcountry Food Bank has given out nearly 70,000 food boxes.

The boxes contain fresh produce and shelf stable food.

Brenda Shaw, the Chief Development Officer of Lowcountry Food Bank, says hunger is an existing problem exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that we’ve seen unemployment benefits cease for a lot of people, we’ve seen a significant increase in the need for food assistance again. For instance, I just took a quick look at our stats from July 1st to July 25th and then again from August 1st to August 25th and we’ve already seen about a 25% increase month over month.” Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer, Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank reports that more than 173,000 people face hunger every day in coastal South Carolina.

To get involved with there efforts, visit the Lowcountry Food Bank website.