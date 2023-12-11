MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A recovery fund has been established for a Mount Pleasant officer injured in the line of duty.

Patrolman First Class Adam Blankenship was attempting to cross Hungry Neck Boulevard while in pursuit of a suspect on Friday evening when he was hit by a vehicle and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment.

While it’s unclear what injuries the officer sustained in that crash, officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said PFC Blankenship will have to undergo “many medical procedures and surgeries” in his road to recovery.

The fundraiser, which is facilitated by Serve & Connect, a nonprofit focused on igniting positive change through police-community partnerships, is looking to raise $15,000. As of Monday morning, more than $14,000 had already been raised.

Officials say 100% of the proceeds raised will go toward supporting PFC Blankenship and his family.

Blankenship, a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has been with the agency since March 2022 and is a graduate of The Citadel. He was recently married and lives with his wife in Mount Pleasant along with their two dogs.

“He was recently commended for his work ethic and his positive engagement with students while working security at a local school,” said Mount Pleasant PD.

Mount Pleasant officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road when an individual took off on foot. During the chase, PFC Blankenship was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit.

The individual who ran from police was arrested and identified as 33-year-old Dayvion Eddings. He was charged with second-degree simple possession and resisting arrest – he was granted a $20,000 bond.