More than 500 animals were adopted during News 2’s Clear the Shelters event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 500 animals were adopted across the Lowcountry during News 2’s annual Clear the Shelters event last week, doubling last year’s total of 260 adoptions.

Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

This year’s event came as many local shelters were overwhelmed with animals, many coming from areas recently impacted by storms like Hurricane Ida.

At the Charleston Animal Society, 215 animals were adopted during the event, including 148 cats, 60 dogs, 1 lizard, and 1 reptile.

Just over 200 animals were adopted from Berkeley Animal Center. Among those, 144 cats, 61 dogs, and 1 guinea pig.

Over at Dorchester Paws, 70 animals found new homes through the Clear the Shelters event, and 26 were adopted from Pet Helpers.

Hallie Hill Animal Shelter said they found forever homes for 16 animals: 15 dogs and 1 cat.

More than 60,700 animals were adopted across the country during the Clear the Shelters event.