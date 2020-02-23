More than 500 Backpacks given away at community event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 500 backpacks were given away to school-age children at an annual community event in North Charleston. Healthy Blue teamed up with local businesses for the fifth year in a row to put on the “Repack the Backpack” event.

Local vendors provided snack, arts and crafts, raffles and of course backpacks.

Erica Gattison, the Senior Outreach Specialist for Healthy Blue Lowcountry says she is always coming up with creative ways to engage the community.

“What we do is we find ways to give back to the community through different activities, we’re all about health and wellness, so we try to put a spin on that to get families out here, get them active, and then also for them to learn about what Healthy Blue is.” Erica Gattison, Healthy Blue

The goal of the event is to give back but also to engage the community in a conversation about health and wellness.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.