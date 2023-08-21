CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers should expect an increase in traffic volume and commute times this week as students across the tri-county return to the classroom.

Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4, and the Berkeley County School District welcomed students back to school on Monday morning and students in Charleston County will head to the bus stop on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement reports that there is an increase of approximately 15% to 25% in the morning peak hour during the school year compared to when school is not in session.

Drivers should use extra caution during this traffic change because more pedestrians may be present on the roadways, especially around schools.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that children are more at risk of being in a traffic crash when approaching or leaving a school bus.

SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers that they must stop for the entire time a school bus is stopped or preparing to stop with its red lights flashing or stop arm extended.

“After the school bus’s red and/or amber lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm is no longer visible, proceed slowly, watching for children,” said highway patrol.

Law requires these actions whether you are meeting the school bus or traveling behind it under the following conditions:

On any two-lane highway

On any four-lane or multi-lane highway only when traveling behind a school bus

When attempting to pass a school bus that has red or amber signals flashing.

You are required to stop for a stopped school bus when driving on a two-lane road.

You do not have to stop around a school bus in the following circumstances: