NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes after a structure fire shuts down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.

The fire prompted Ashley Phosphate Road at Pepperidge Road to be closed to traffic. The area is expected to be closed for “several hours” according to a tweet from the North Charleston Police Department.

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.