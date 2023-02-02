NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Kent Avenue.

Fire crews were sent to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue around 4:20 a.m. after reports of a structure fire in the area.

Crews arrived at a single-family home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames before entering the structure and putting out the blaze.

All occupants of the home evacuated no firefighter injuries were reported, NCFD said.

The fire displaced two occupants. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.