Morris Island Lighthouse to shine Friday for 145th anniversary

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic lighthouse near Folly Beach will light up for a special occasion later this week.

An organization that has been working to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse, known as Save the Light Inc., announced the historic beacon will light on Friday, October 1st from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event will celebrate the 145th anniversary of the Old Charleston Light’s first lighting, which happened on October 1st, 1876.

Dominion Energy is partnering with Save the Light for the occasion.

Construction of the Morris Island Lighthouse was completed in 1876 – the structure was nearly destroyed by a hurricane in 1885 and damaged by the great Charleston earthquake in 1886.

Its biggest threat, though, has always been erosion. According to FollyBeach.com, jetties were created in 1889 to protect shipping lanes and caused natural erosion to intensify.

The lighthouse would later become automated in 1938 due to encroaching water, and by 1962 the lighthouse was so close to the shore that it was ordered to be closed by state officials.

It was replaced by another now-iconic structure, the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse, also known as the Charleston Light. One of the last major lighthouses to be built in the United States.