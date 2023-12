FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Tis the season for making spirits bright in the Lowcountry!

Dominion Energy is partnering with Save the Light to light up the Morris Island Lighthouse on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Paul Fisher, Media and Communication for Dominion Energy, announced via socials that the Morris Island Lighthouse will be lit for the holidays from 5:30 – 9 p.m.