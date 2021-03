SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Serenity Mortuary, Inc. on Saturday will host a community Easter Egg hunt and event.

Activities will go from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and include a live DJ, jump castle, and vendors.

Peter Cottontail will be on site to take photos with children, and 100 Easter baskets are being given away.

The event is located at 740 N. Gum St. in Summerville.