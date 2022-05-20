CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need to beat the heat?

Good news! Most local waterways are safe for swimming this weekend, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria in only 2 sites– Shem Creek Boat Landing and Hendricks Park.

This marks the third consecutive week that swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at Hendricks Park in North Charleston.

After a couple of concerns in the Charleston Harbor, it’s business as usual with GREENS at Battery Beach, Brittlebank Park, the Ashley River, and right off Patriots Point.

More good news as you head over to James Island where both parts of Ellis Creek have returned to GREEN status.

The beaches look good, too! The latest data from DHEC shows all GREENS on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. Folly Beach, Seabrook Island, and Kiawah Island are still listed as “historic status” because no data was collected this week, but they were deemed safe for swimming in the May 6 report.

You can explore the map here.