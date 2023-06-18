MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – While some Fathers offer sage advice to their children. Others like to tell “dad jokes” for a laugh.
In honor of Father’s Day, we asked our Facebook community for some of the best lessons from their dads.
Check out some of these quotes:
- “It is what it is; there is nothing you can do about it except fix it and move on!” – Tori
- “You’ll never know unless you ask.” – Sherry
- “Slow down, it isn’t that serious. Sometimes the things that you make a big deal are just not and you need to learn to see the difference. Don’t be so quick to anger.” – Dustin
- “Go. Do. Explore. And don’t every worry if you are sad or homesick. The same road that took you there will bring you back home.” Vicki
- “People that speed have money in their pocket for a ticket, you don’t!” – Robin
- “Time is against you, so pay your bill’s on time.” – Kevin