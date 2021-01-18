Mother Emanuel to participate in national memorial to honor those who have died from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Presidential Inaugural Committee will host a nationwide memorial to honor those who have died from the coronavirus.

According to the committee, cities and towns across the country will be invited to light up their buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m., on the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration as president, as a national moment of unity and remembrance.

Mother Emanuel in Charleston will participate in the ceremony with a bell ringing.

Events will also take place at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Columbia and the Town of Salley, South Carolina.

News 2 will live stream the event on January 19th.