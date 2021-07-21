Mother mourns the loss of son in double homicide on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – A Lowcountry mother is speaking out after both her son and a neighbor were found dead on Johns Island.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the double homicide happened just before midnight on Bethlehem Court.

Lesley Kelley said she found her son and a friend dead in their shed after returning home from work around 11:00 p.m. “I didn’t deserve to find my child like that, not like that, Lord,” said Kelley, mother of one of the victims.

She said the last time she spoke with her son, Raven Small, Jr., was during the afternoon.

“It was two something that day; we spoke on the phone and then 2:20- 2:30 he texts back, then I texted him, again no response – then tried to call when I got home, straight to voicemail. I try to text no response,” she recalled.

Kelley says when she got home from work, she went out back to look for her son. That’s when she found their bodies.

“Came into the yard, I don’t know what’s going on or what happened but oh, God, I beg of you, God, please somebody come through someone please come through, dear God help us, God,” she said.

Family members are asking anybody who may have information about the double homicide to come forward.

“He didn’t harm anyone and if anybody knows or hears something, any little thing you think may not be important, it’s important to us and all this gun violence is enough,” said Raven’s aunt.

The other person killed has not yet been identified. Kelley is willing to give a reward to anyone willing to come forward with information. If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.