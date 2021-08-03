Mother of local Olympian Raven Saunders has died, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a Charleston Olympian has passed away.

Clarissa Saunders, the mother of silver medalist Raven Saunders, passed away recently while in Orlando, Florida, her family confirmed to News 2.

Saunders was in Florida attending a watch party for her daughter, Raven, she competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

Family members are working to bring Raven Saunders home from Japan. She tweeted earlier this week she was expected to return to the United States on Thursday.

“My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel. I will always and forever love you,” Saunders said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

