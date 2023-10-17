ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a double homicide that happened in Andrews last month.

The family of one of those Sept. 24 shooting victims said they do not believe enough is being done to find those responsible.

“Nobody is supposed to be allowed to take things into their own hands. If he did something that low to you, you could’ve called police, do you understand? You could go that route or either be a man and fight it out he didn’t have to walk up to my child and take his life,” said Sandrea Coleman-Outler, the mother of one of the victims.

Coleman-Outler is talking to the person who shot and killed her son, 28-year-old Daimone Brockington and his friend 17-year-old Sean Holmes. She believes a man who had an ongoing dispute before the shooting is responsible.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting or the investigation. The investigation is being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Brockington had two young children. “And a four year old, which is acting out now. Because day in and day out, he’s used to seeing his dad. Whether it’s social media like FaceTime, texting, or in person- he really misses his dad. He thinks nobody cares about him at four years old. He’s threatening to run away and not come back at four years old. At four,” said Coleman-Outler.

Coleman-Outler said she also wanted to talk to me on camera because she is not confident in the investigation. She said her family went to see her son’s car on Monday, and they immediately found a bullet, which makes them ask questions about how thorough this investigation has been handled.

“And for it to be a bullet still in the car you know, how hard are y’all actually doing to solve this case?” said Shantrel Coleman, Brockington’s cousin.

“The way they got his car stored. It’s behind someone’s house. It’s not at a police facility. Do you know what I’m saying? That’s part of a crime scene. Why is it in somebody’s backyard?” added Coleman-Outler.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact investigators.