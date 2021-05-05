Mother’s Day COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Johns Island

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit is hosting a community vaccine clinic Sunday, May 9th.

The vaccination clinic will be from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School parking lot located at 1861 Bohicket Rd. on Johns Island.

Participants must be at least 18-years-old and it will be a first come, first served event.

They will administer the Moderna vaccine. There will be enough doses necessary for all second Moderna vaccines as well.

The singlie shot vaccine manufacturer will be Janssen.

For more information regarding the event, call 833-625-4584 and leave a message for a return call.