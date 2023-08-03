RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Ravenel on Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to a crash involving a single motorcycle on Savannah Highway near Deward Avenue around 5:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Southbound lanes of Savannah Highway were diverted to nearby Old Jacksonboro Road while the agency’s Traffic Services Unit investigated the crash.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling south on Savannah Highway when it ran off the road and crashed.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.