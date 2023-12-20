CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist has died nearly two weeks after they were struck by another vehicle on Lockwood Drive.

The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 5, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police said a Hyundai Veloster was traveling south on Lockwood Drive when it failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Montagu Street and collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike. Police said the driver died on Monday, Dec. 18 from injuries received in that crash.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning; however, an official with the Charleston Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.