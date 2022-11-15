GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash.

The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hartwell says Miller was wearing a helmet at the time.

The incident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and Goose Creek Police Department.