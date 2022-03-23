CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Ravenel Bridge for hours on Monday has died.

Emergency crews responded to a crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of the bridge around 10:00 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a 73-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota SUV, drifted across lanes and struck a concrete divider and a Dodge SUV.

The driver of the Toyota was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the man died later that night.

Meanwhile, a man and woman who were in the Dodge both suffered broken bones in the crash. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. Police said the crash caused secondary collisions with other vehicles.

“Crews arrived to find multiple vehicles involved in the accident on the I-26 Exit ramp from Highway 17/Ravenel Bridge, quickly assessed the scene, and extricated one patient,” said officials with the Charleston Fire Department at the time.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen with the Charleston Police Department said the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the crash. She said no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later.