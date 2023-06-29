MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The original school has since been torn down. The old wooden bleachers are no more. But the memories don’t fade away.

“It was a great experience, great bunch of people. And we had some great faculty at the school. And the coaches were wonderful. They could inspire you to do more than you were really capable of doing,” said Dr. Charles Darby, member of the 1950 Moultrie HS football team.

The 1950 Moultrie High General football team reigned supreme on the gridiron as undefeated state champs.

“I think the team was outstanding, I think Charles alluded to it, most of the ball players played 100 percent of the time,” Robert Royall, member of the 1950 team said.

The only two surviving members of the team, Robert Royall and Dr. Charles Darby reminisced with the refurbished championship trophy Thursday afternoon

Thanks to fellow Moultrie alum Tommy Baker making sure their legacy isn’t forgotten.

“I think everybody on that team was full of ambition, they all went on to be successful in life and they had a lot of determination,” Dr. Darby said.

Dr. Darby and Mr. Royall have been very successful in their own right.

It started way back when, as the Generals were as good as gold in 1950.