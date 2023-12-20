MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant has received a $15.78 million grant for transportation safety improvements.

The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation, is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) initiative and will be utilized to design and construct 17 safety improvement projects.

The projects are outlined in Mount Pleasant’s ‘safety action plan,’ which covers roadway segments, intersections, and bike, pedestrian and transit facilities throughout the town.

Top-ranked projects included in the plan were determined by crash frequency, accident severity, and other roadway and intersection safety audit characteristics like speed and volume.

The town will schedule public meetings for individual projects when their design process begins.

Click here to learn more.