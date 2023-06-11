MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant has been named an All-America City for 2023.

The East of the Cooper municipality was one of 20 finalist cities nationwide.

“The Town of Mount Pleasant is a lot like a sweetgrass basket. Every piece fits together to create something extraordinary…weaving in and out, like the ebb and flow of a tide. An engaged community working in harmony where we can weave bonds of hope and trust making the fabric of the community stronger and more colorful,” the town wrote in a Facebook post after earning the recognition.

The award is given to “municipalities that demonstrate innovation, civic engagement, and collaboration in their efforts to create a positive impact on their communities.”

Communities that emphasize the health, well-being, and involvement of youth are a primary focus.

Staff and community stakeholders traveled to Denver, Colorado June 9-11 to present town initiatives to judges.

Mount Pleasant has been nominated for the award twice before, winning in both 2010 and 2018.